Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Shivangi Joshi Aka Naira Buys Swanky New Mercedez Benz; Shares Glimpses

Shivangi Joshi, who entered showbiz with ZEE TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013, has come a long way in her career. After being a part of various popular shows including Beintehaa and Begusarai, she finally bagged the lead role in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016 which proved to be a turning point for her.

She played the role of Akshara's (Hina Khan) daughter Naira in the long-running Star Plus show and was paired opposite Mohsin Khan who essayed Kartik Goenka. The show made her a household name and she played Naira for five long years.

In 2021, she and Mohsin left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the makers introduced a generation leap. Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod are currently playing the lead roles in the family drama.

While Shivangi is currently away from the small screen, the actress is enjoying the break and is currently on cloud nine. Well, we're saying so because she has bought a swanky new car. Yes, you read that right!

Taking to Instagram stories, Shivangi shared the great news with her fans and well-wishers. She posted a glimpse of her new luxurious car. In another story, a screen can be seen with 'Dear Ms. Shivangi Joshi Welcome to the World of Mercedez-Benz' written on it. So, yes, the actress has added a brand new Mercedez-Benz to her car collection.

Take a look at her Instagram stories here: