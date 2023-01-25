Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Shivangi Joshi Bags Ekta Kapoor's New Colors Show? Here's What We Know
Shivangi Joshi entered showbiz in 2013 with ZEE TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and is currently counted among the most-loved TV stars.
After playing pivotal roles in various popular shows like Begusarai and Beinthehaa, the actress bagged the lead role of Naira in Rajan Shahi's long-running Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016 which became a huge milestone in her career.
She was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for five long years and viewers loved her onscreen chemistry with Mohsin Khan who essayed the male lead Kartik. Both of them left the hit show in 2021 after the makers introduced a generation leap.
Post her exit from the Star Plus show, Shivangi played the lead role in Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Randeep Rai and was last seen as a contestant in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 last year. Since then, her fans have been eagerly waiting for her TV comeback.
Well, here comes a piece of good news for Shivangi fans. According to the latest buzz, the actress has bagged a new Colors show. Yes, you read that right!
Shivangi In Ekta Kapoor’s Beauty And The Beast Remake?
Reportedly, Shivangi Joshi will be a part of Ekta Kapoor's upcoming remake of Beauty and the Beat which is supposed to air on Colors TV. The actress will be an important part of the show and it's going to be a special appearance. Yes, you read that right!
Shivangi Joshi’s Cameo In Beauty And The Beast Remake
Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, 'Shivangi will play a pivotal character and will make a special appearance on the show. She will be seen in the opening episode and her character will be instrumental in paving the way to the storyline.'
Shivangi Joshi To Essay A Double Role?
The source added, 'She will play a double role of RajPari. The shoot will commence in a week's time. The shoot of the opening episode is being planned on a grand scale and will be shot across seven days. The first episode will be telecast for an hour to establish the storyline.'
Shivangi Joshi’s First Show With Ekta Kapoor
The actress is yet to react to the speculations and an official confirmation is still awaited. However, if the news turns out to be true, the show will mark Shivangi's first collaboration with soap queen Ekta Kapoor.
Mohsin Khan Was Also In Talks For Beauty And The Beast Remake
As reported earlier, Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan was also in talks with the makers for the lead role in Beauty and the Beat remake. However, things didn't work out and the makers later signed Kushal Tandon. He even confirmed being a part of it. But, the latest reports suggested that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot is finally going to play the lead role opposite Eisha Singh. However, an announcement is still awaited.
- Randeep Rai Breaks Silence On Why Balika Vadhu 2 Ended In 6 Months, Confirms Entry In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Shivangi Joshi Aka Naira Buys Swanky New Mercedez Benz; Shares Glimpses
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan Aka KaIra To RETURN To Show? Here's The TRUTH
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi & Randeep Rai Dating Each Other? Actor Breaks Silence
- Reel Life Mom-Daughter Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi Brutally Trolled For Dancing On Besharam Rang
- NOT Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan To Romance THIS TV Diva In Ekta Kapoor's Next? Deets Inside
- After Breakup With Mohsin, YRKKH Fame Shivangi Joshi Now Dating Balika Vadhu Co-Star Randeep Rai?
- It’s A Boy! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Pahwa, Wife Supriya Welcome First Child
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 24 Highlights: Shivangi Joshi Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 July 23 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Introduces Partners Week, Sriti & Mohit Win The Tasks
- Gold Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda, Shehnaaz Gill, Shivangi Joshi, Ayesha Singh & Other Celebs Bag Nominations
- Shivangi Joshi Recalls Being Mocked By Senior Actors On Sets Of Her First Show: I Was Very Hurt By The Words