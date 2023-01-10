Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan Aka KaIra To RETURN To Show? Here's The TRUTH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been dominating the TRP charts since a long time, keeping the viewers engaged with its drama-packed episodes. At a time when shows go off air within three months, YRKKH has successfully completed over 3800 episodes. While TV buffs believed that the daily soap would take a hit after Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's exit, it continued to perform well in terms of numbers post the generation leap.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have created ripples on the small screen with their sizzling chemistry, leaving the fans awestruck. While the show recently took a six-year leap, gossip mills started buzzing with the rumours that Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan might make a comeback to the show.

SHIVANGI JOSHI TO RETURN TO YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI? FIND OUT

The speculations started floating on the internet after Star Plus shared a new promo to announce the re-run of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's episodes that featured Naira and Kartik. A few fans started wondering if Shivangi and Mohsin would make a return to YRKKH.

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus shared a promo along with the caption, "Sunehri yaadon ke wo pal, jinmein judaa tha Kartik aur Naira ka gatbandhan. Dekhiye wo khaas safar phir ek baar, humare saath."

Before you jump to any conclusion and start wondering that Shivangi and Moshin are coming back to Yeh Rishta, we have to stop you right there. The leading GEC has decided to air the repeat episode of KaIRa's grand wedding to increase its TRPs in the afternoon slot. The old episodes of Yeh Rishta will be available for viewing on Wednesday (January 11) at 1:30pm on Star Plus.

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages. One user wrote, "Hayeeee ye kaira ki wedding to jitni baar dekho utni baar achchhi lagti hai meri favourite jodi hai #kaira."

"Star Plus ke paas bss ik hi show bacha hai whi baar baar dikha rhe hai abb to modi ji se hi puchna padega yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai koiki yeh sawaal abb dash ka sabse bda sawal bann gya hai," another commented.

Keep watching this space for more updates.