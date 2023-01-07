‘Yeh Rishta…’ Star Mohsin Khan Isn’t A Part Of Ekta Kapoor’s Next; THIS TV Star CONFIRMS Bagging It
TV actor Mohsin Khan became a household name after portraying the lead role of Kartik Goenka in Rajan Shahi's long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi.
After being a part of the hit Star Plus show for around five years, the TV star bid adieu to the popular character last year when the makers introduced a generation leap. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for his acting comeback.
Last month, several reports suggested that Mohsin is in talks for Ekta Kapoor's next, based on Beauty And The Beast. Well, here comes a piece of bad news for the well-wishers of the actor. Another TV star has now confirmed bagging the same show. Yes, you read that right!
Not Mohsin Khan, Kushal Tandon Has Bagged The Show
Best known for his stints in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Bigg Boss 7, and Beyhadh, Kushal Tandon has finally confirmed his TV comeback with Ekta Kapoor's much-awaited Beauty And The Beast adaptation.
Bi-Weekly Show Based On Beauty And The Beast
Talking about the same, he told ETimes, 'It is a bi-weekly show which will be on air on the weekends, exactly as I like my shows to be. It is based on the concept of Beauty and the Beast and my character is a mix of good and bad. What attracted me more towards this show is that in a female-dominated medium like television, I was offered a male-dominated show.'
Kushal Tandon’s TV Comeback After 5 Years
Kushal Tandon's last TV show was Sony TV's Beyhadh opposite Jennifer Winget. The show ended in 2017 and the actor has maintained his distance from the small screen since then. However, with his new show, he's finally making his TV comeback after five long years and his fans are super excited.
Kushal Tandon On His Long Break From TV
Talking about staying away from TV, Kushal stated, 'I don't like doing shows which run for more than a year because ek story ke liye I think a year is more than enough. The concept remains interesting for the actors as well as for the audience. And the biggest plus point of not doing an infinite show is that I get to take up more projects after the show ends. You can have seasons as we did in my show Beyhadh if the first season works.'
Kushal’s Show To Replace Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6?
While the show's premiere date of Kushal Tandon's new show isn't yet out, there is a buzz that it might replace Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6. Also, there are speculations that Eisha Singh might play the female lead in it. However, an official announcement is still awaited.
