NEW Entry In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Actress Shambhavi To Enter As Kairav’s Love Interest
Rajan Shahi's long-running Star Plus show, featuring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara respectively, has been faring well on the TRP charts.
While fans are loving the third generation as well, the makers have been trying to introduce many interesting twists and turns in the family drama.
The team recently introduced another leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per the ongoing track, Abhimanyu and Akshara parted ways once again after Neil's (Paras Priydarshan) shocking death leaving fans disappointed. While Akshara is living with Abhinav (Jay Soni), Abhimanyu is shown with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant).
According to the latest buzz, the makers are all set to introduce a new character in the hit series. As per a Tellychakkar report, actress Shambhavi Singh is going to enter YRKKH soon in a pivotal role.
Looks like Shambhavi will be seen playing the role of Kairav's new love interest in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Jay Soni, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Co-star To ENTER Pranali's Show
- ‘Yeh Rishta…’ Star Mohsin Khan Isn’t A Part Of Ekta Kapoor’s Next; THIS TV Star CONFIRMS Bagging It
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 4 Co-Actors Of Harshad-Pranali Who Recently LEFT The Hit Show
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's Co-star Reveals REAL Reason Behind Leaving Show
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara Gets MARRIED To A New Guy, Abhimanyu's Reaction Is Shocking
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS Child Actor To Play Aarohi’s Daughter Post Leap In Harshad-Pranali’s Show
- NEW ENTRY In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; THIS Child Actor To Play Pranali Aka Akshara’s Son Post Leap
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Paras Aka Neil Breaks Silence On His Exit From Harshad-Pranali's Hit Show
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi & Randeep Rai Dating Each Other? Actor Breaks Silence
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Vrushika Mehta Gets Cosy With Fiance After Engagement, Shares Romantic Pics
- NOT Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan To Romance THIS TV Diva In Ekta Kapoor's Next? Deets Inside
- Mohsin Khan To Play Lead Role In Balaji Telefilms’ New Show Based On Beauty And The Beast - Reports