'Never Wanted...But Had No Choice', YouTuber Sambhavna Seth Opens Up About Why She Avoided Marriage

Actress and dancer Sambhavna Seth is best known for her role in Bhojpuri movies. The 42-year-old actress, who has been in showbiz for over two decades, rose to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss season 2, where she was one of the strongest contestants in the show. Sambhavna has been a free-spirited celebrity who has always been open about her life.

For a long time, Sambhavna Seth has been receiving love from her fans and followers after she started her own YouTube channel, where through her vlogs she gives a sneak peek into her life and pets. Through her vlogs, the actress has remained connected with her fans, and they admire her videos.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Sambhavna Seth has opened up about how she never wanted to get married given that she was a complete tomboy. Talking about the same, she said, "I never wanted to get married as I was a Tomboy but I had no choice. I was a dancer in the Bhojpuri industry where I had to wear low necks and short skirts, and the way sometimes people used to look at you, one needed to be strong and show that side of you or else things could have gone wrong."

"I knew that I wasn't doing anything wrong. I was working and earning my money to be an independent woman and wanted to have a dignified life. I was called the item girl, so I had to bring a strong personality out in public, and that too in the right way. Hence, I became a tomboy to protect myself, and never wanted to get married," Sambhavna added.

However, fate had other things planned for Sambhavana Seth as she met the love of her life, Avinash Dwivedi, and they decided to take their relationship to the next level, despite her being older than him. Sambhavana and Avinash tied the knot in July 2016 and are one of the most loved couples in the telly world.