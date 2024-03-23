12th Fail TV Premiere Date, Channel: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Film On Television?

12th Fail TV premiere date, channel: Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up to present a captivating film, '12th Fail', to its audience this Sunday, 24th March, at 8 PM. The story narrates the life of a young boy from Chambal with aspirations of joining the police force. Despite his educational setback after the 12th grade, his unwavering resolve to serve his country sees him preparing for the UPSC exams. The film stars Vikrant Massey in a remarkable performance, under the skilled direction of Vidhu Vinod Chopra.It is based on the true inspiring story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an individual who rose from extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

The movie, '12th Fail', has not only captivated audiences but also stirred conversations within the film community. The profound narrative and compelling performances have made it a must-watch. Various social media users have shared their thoughts on the movie, highlighting its heart-touching storyline and the powerful message of perseverance and determination. Wajeeha Urooj commented on the lessons learned from the film, emphasizing the importance of consistency and struggle in achieving success. Sarah praised the film for its brilliant aspects and called for more inspirational stories in Indian cinema. Sky remarked on the simplicity and emotional depth of the movie, appreciating its representation of Indian Cinema.

