THIS Star Plus Show Set To END After 4-Months’ Run; Will Ankit Gupta’s New Drama Replace It?

Ankit Gupta New Show Launch Update: Top GEC Star Plus is renowned for its ability to deliver captivating and emotionally engaging content that resonates deeply with its target audience. The channel features a remarkable lineup of programs that aim to entertain fans. Among these are hugely popular shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others.

Advertisement

The shows on Star Plus are known for their focus on family drama and romance and have earned widespread acclaim and admiration from viewers. Amid all this, the channel launched a new show, named Aankh Micholi, in January this year.

Advertisement

AANKH MICHOLI TO GO OFF-AIR IN MAY?

Featuring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik in the lead roles of Rukmini and Sumedh respectively, the show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the production house known for helming Diya Aur Baati Hum on the same channel. For those who are not aware, Aankh Micholi portrays the unique relationships in Rukhmini's life as she aspires to become an IPS officer and gets married to Sumedh, who is a chai wala.

Advertisement

While the channel was expecting it to fetch at least decent ratings in the early evening time slot, Aankh Micholi has been struggling on the TRP front since the beginning. Now, the latest reports suggest that the show might bid adieu to the viewers in the coming months. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

According to a report on Just Showbiz, the channel is set to launch multiple new shows post IPL-2024 and the makers of Aankh Micholi have received a notice to wrap it up in May. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

WILL ANKIT GUPTA NEW SHOW REPLACE AANKH MICHOLI?

While Star Plus has several new shows in the pipeline, a lot of fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Baghwe starrer drama, tentatively titled Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. However, the report states that Pandya Store is likely to fill in Aankh Micholi's vacant slot whereas the new shows are likely to take other available slots. However, nothing is yet decided as the IPL hasn't even started yet.

Advertisement