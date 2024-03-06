Rakhi Sawant’s Estanged Hubby Adil Marries Dipika Kakar’s Bigg Boss 12 Co-Contestant? DEETS Out

Adil Khan Durrani Second Wife Name: Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant's estranged husband, made headlines last year for their ugly separation. After staying in a Mysuru jail for five months, Adil came out in February last year and returned to Mumbai. The Mysuru-based businessman was jailed following a complaint lodged by Rakhi Sawant alleging fraud, cheating, and unnatural sex.

A year after coming out of jail, Adil Khan Durrani is back in the limelight as the latest reports suggest that he has exchanged wedding vows once again. According to an ETimes report, Adil got married to one of Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's Bigg Boss 12 co-contestant on March 2. Well, we're talking about the commoner contestant Somi Khan. Yes, you read that right!

ADIL KHAN DURRANI SECOND WEDDING AND WIFE NAME

Revealing the same a source informed ETimes, "Adil got married on March 2nd in Jaipur. It was a completely hush-hush ceremony and he wishes to keep it under wraps." Talking about Adil's wife, the source added, "Adil got married to Somi Khan, Saba Khan's sister. The duo have kept it undisclosed as Adil has been in the news for many things. They didn't wish to come out this soon."

Well, this is indeed a surprising news for everyone. While an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from Adil and Somi's side, there's still no clarity on how they met and fell in love with each other, if the news of their wedding is true.

WHO IS SOMI KHAN, ADIL KHAN DURRANI'S SECOND WIFE?

For those who are unaware, Somi Khan participated in Bigg Boss 12 as a commoner contestant in 2018. The season had the theme of 'vichitra jodis' and she enterted the controversial reality show with her sister Saba Khan. After staying inside the Bigg Boss house for 98 days, Somi got evicted just a few days before the grand finale of the season, eventually won by the Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim.

RAKHI SAWANT-ADIL KHAN DURRANI CASE UPDATE

Regarding the legal case, the latest development revolved around Rakhi obtaining interim protection from arrest in Adil's case from the sessions court. Rakhi had also filed for the cancellation of Adil's bail in the Andheri court, and he was given a final opportunity to submit his response. Today, the court has instructed the police officer to ensure the filing of a chargesheet.

If Adil fails to appear or submit his response, a non-bailable warrant will be issued against him, as stated by the Andheri magistrate court.