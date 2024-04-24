After Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel, Kundali Bhagya Star To DIVORCE Actress-Wife After 2 Yrs Of Marriage? DEETS

Sanjay Gagnani-Poonam Preet Divorce: Earlier this year, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur was in headlines for her rumoured separation with businessman-husband Nikhil Patel. While the couple has kept mum about it so far, it looks like another TV celebrity is heading for splitsville. Well, we're talking about Sanjay Gagnani.

WHY SANJAY GAGNANI AND POONAM PREET GETTING SEPARATED?

Sanjay Gagnani, who gained prominence through his role of antagonist Prithvi in the hit Zee TV drama Kundali Bhagya, has been making headlines today for a surprising reason. The actor, who married actress Poonam Preet in November 2021 after a nine-year courtship, is reportedly seeking advice from divorce lawyers. Yes, you read that right!

The speculation of a rought patch between Sanjay and Poonam Preet arose after the actor shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram story, hinting at his strong sense of detachment. Now, a Tellychakkar report states that the actor has indeed been consulting divorce lawyers. Their marriage has encountered difficulties for some time now, and it seems they have reached a point where separation is being considered.

