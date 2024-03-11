After Maxtern Controversy, PFA Welfare Officer Files Complaint Against Elvish Yadav; Makes Serious Allegations

Elvish Yadav New Controversy: Ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year, he has become controversy's favourite child. After the Snake venom case, he recently indulged in a controversy with fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern as both of them recently indulged in a physical fight.

ANOTHER COMPLAINT AGAINST ELVISH YADAV

While the duo solved their issues yesterday (March 10), Elvish Yadav's name has got embroiled in a new controversy as another complaint has been filed against him by a PFA welfare officer. Yes, you read that right!

Accoring to reports, the welfare officer of People's for Animals (PFA), an organization working for the welfare of animals, has filed a complaint against Elvish Yadav in Ghaziabad for death threat. It has been alleged that Elvish Yadav has threatened the officer and his brother through social media. However, the police have not registered the case yet and are busy investigating.

The matter is of Nandgram area of ​​Ghaziabad. Welfare officer Saurabh Gupta, who lives in Ghaziabad, has lodged the complaint. According to him, in November 2023, his team had busted a gang (Snake Venom case) in Noida, in which an FIR was lodged in against YouTuber Elvish Yadav and his associates. Since then, Saurabh and his brother are being attacked on social media. It is alleged that Elvish Yadav's fans are giving them death threats.

WHY WELFARE OFFICER FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST ELVISH YADAV?

The new complaint was given to Ghaziabad Police on March 10. It is alleged that this time Elvish has threatened both brothers of kidnapping and death threat by making a video. They are afraid for their lives. It has been written in the complaint that if anything happens to Gaurav and his brother Saurabh Gupta, then Elvish Yand his group will be responsible for it. A demand has been made to register a case in the matter. However, at present no statement has come from the police in this matter.

The only thing that came to light was that a complaint has been filed, but a case has not been registered against it yet. Further action can be taken after the investigation of the matter.