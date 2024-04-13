After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & GHKKPM, THIS Hit Star Plus Show To Take Generation Leap? Check DEETS

Teri Meri Doriyaann Generation Leap: Star Plus has been topping the TRP charts since a very long time now as most of the shows on the channel are in the list of top 10 highest-rated dramas. From Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus is known for regularly introducing twists and turns in the storyline.

Last year, several shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Pandya Store, and Yeh Hai Chahatein took generation leaps. Now, the latest buzz suggests that another hit Star Plus daily soap is set to take the same route. Well, we're talking about Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar starrer Teri Meri Doriyaann. Yes, you read that right!

