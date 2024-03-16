EXCLUSIVE! Anjana Padmanabhan Reflects on her Journey from Indian Idol 14 to Overcoming Challenges

Indian Idol 14 finale: Anjana Padmanabhan, the remarkable voice that enthralled audiences on Indian Idol and secured a spot in the top 5, opens up about her journey, shedding light on the hurdles she faced and conquered along the way.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her Indian Idol experience, she expresses profound gratitude for the invaluable lessons she gleaned from mentors, co-contestants, and judges. "I think my best experience about being part of Indian Idol is how much I learned from the mentors, co-contestants, and the feedback of the judges during the process," she shares. "This learning experience has helped me grow as an artist, and it's honestly been the best experience."

Advertisement

However, her journey wasn't without its challenges. Like many aspiring artists, she grappled with the delicate balance between pursuing education and nurturing her passion for music. "Every artist has challenges in their life, and for me, one of the most challenging things was to juggle between education and music," she reveals. "So there were times when my exam schedules would clash with my recordings and concerts. In fact, I was giving college exams during Indian Idol as well. Some days were really challenging because both things were crucial; education and music."

Advertisement

Despite the daunting task of managing academic commitments alongside her burgeoning music career, Anjana's commitment shone through. Through diligent time management and unwavering determination, she navigated through the tumultuous waters, emerging victorious on both fronts. "So that has been very challenging, but with the help of time management, I was able to manage things out eventually," she affirms.