Ankit Gupta New Show On Star Plus Gets Its Title: Maati Se Bandhi Dor

Ankit Gupta Star Plus show: Popular TV actor Ankit Gupta is all set to entertain the audience with a brand new show. The small screen heartthrob, who shot to fame after playing the role of Fateh in Udaariyaan, created ripples with his sizzling chemistry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He is now gearing up to make his comeback to the TV screens with Star Plus' new drama.