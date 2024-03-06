Ankit Gupta's New Show On Star Plus To Get Delayed, Premiere Date Pushed? Reason Is...

Ankit Gupta New Show: It's raining new shows on Indian television. While Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Rrahul Sudhir, Meera Doesthale have returned to the small screen, the likes of Fahmaan Khan, Kanwar Dhillon and Ankit Gupta are gearing up to make a comeback with different projects.

Advertisement

ANKIT GUPTA TO MAKE COMEBACK WITH STAR PLUS SHOW

Fahmaan Khan will be seen in a different avatar in Krish Mohini while Kanwar Dhillon will essay the role of a taxi driver in Udne Ki Asha. Kanwar's show will hit the airwaves from March 12 at 9pm on Star Plus.

Advertisement

Filmibeat had earlier confirmed that Ankit Gupta was offered a new daily soap. "Nothing has been locked as of yet. The production house is in talks with Ankit Gupta but we can confirm that the actor has not signed the dotted lines for the project. Considering Ankit's choices, he will take his own sweet time to give his nod to the offer that he finds suitable. Yes, he has been approached but he hasn't given his approval for the show," the source told Filmibeat.

Advertisement

After weeks of speculation, Ankit has also confirmed that he has signed a new show on Star Plus. It will be a love triangle like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Parineetii.

ANKIT GUPTA TO BE OFFERED KHATRON KE KHILADI 14?

A source earlier exclusively told Filmibeat, "The casting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 has started and the channel is keen to have Ankit Gupta on board for the show. They are also in talks with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for the show but things will depend on how the two sides take forward the discussion. The makers are excited to have Ankit in the show as they are aware about his popularity. If things go as planned, PriyAnkit might participate in KKK 14 and lock horns as participants."

Advertisement

The channel and the production house have remained tight-lipped about the development.

WHY IS ANKIT GUPTA NEW SHOW GETTING DELAYED?

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Star Plus, Colors TV and Zee TV are delaying the launch of their new projects due to IPL 2024. As Indian Premiere League 2024 is all set to knock on our doors, the leading GECs have decided to not introduce any new show due to intense competition from cricket.

Advertisement

Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe's show, which is said to be a remake of Sandhya Tara, has been delayed. According to a report in TellyExpress, the show has been pushed to late April or May 2024.

ANKIT GUPTA UPCOMING PROJECTS

On the professional front, Ankit Gupta was last seen in Colors TV's Junooniyatt. Last year, the channel axed the romantic drama co-starring Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana to make way for Doree. Junooniyat went off air due to low TRPs.

Advertisement