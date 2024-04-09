Anupamaa New Episode: What Will Happen In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show? TWIST Is

Anupamaa New Episode Update: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show has managed to keep the audience engaged with its drama-packed episodes. While several shows like Pracchand Ashok, Molkki 2, DharamPatnii have failed to capture attention at the 10pm slot, Anupamaa has emerged as a slot leader and a TRP topper.

At a time when daily soaps go off air within six month, Anupamaa will complete four successful years in July 2024.

