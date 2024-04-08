Anupamaa Twist: Will Shruti Turn Negative In Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Anupamaa Update: Rajan Shahi-produced Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in leading roles, has consistently held its position as the top-rated daily soap across channels. Since its inception, its storyline has garnered immense adoration from viewers, making it a consistent leader in TRP ratings. The on-screen chemistry between Anupama and Anuj has been grabbing constant eyeballs, making them a beloved couple in the television world.

The ensemble cast of Anupamaa also features Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, among others.

