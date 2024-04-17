Anupamaa Twist | Will Anuj DIE? Will Gaurav Khanna Exit? Rupali Ganguly’s Co-Star REACTS: I’m Sure…

Anupamaa Update: Rajan Shahi's production venture Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as the main protagonists, continues to reign as the top-rated daily soap across all channels. Since its debut, its storyline has garnered immense love from audiences, making it a consistent leader in TRP ratings. The on-screen chemistry between Anupama and Anuj has mesmerized viewers, establishing them as a beloved couple in the television industry.

The ensemble cast of Anupamaa also includes Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, and more.

REPORTS OF ANUJ'S DEATH & GAURAV KHANNA'S EXIT LEAVE FANS TENSED

To make Anupamaa more interesting an entertaining for the loyal fanbase, the makers often introduce shocking twists and turns like Samar's death and MaAn's separation. Amid all this, the latest reports hinted at another unexpected turn in the storyline.

We're saying so because the ongoing buzz suggests that the makers are thinking to kill Anuj Kapadia in the superhit Star Plus show. It seems that they're planning to go the Sreemoyee way which might result in Gaurav Khanna bidding adiue to Anupamaa. Yes, you read that right!

While an official confirmations regarding the same is still awaited, Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly's co-star Vaquar Shaikh opened up about the reports in a recent interview.

VAQUAR SHAIKH BREAKS SILENCE ON ANUJ KAPADIA DEATH REPORTS

Vaquar Shaikh, who plays the pivotal role of Yashdeep in Anupamaa, shared his views about the same and revealed that he was surprised after hearing about the ongoing reports.

Reacting to the rumours of Anuj Kapadia's death, Vaquar told Bollywood Life, "I have read about Anuj's death track on the internet and I was surprised too. I'm sure even Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) doesn't know about this track, that such a thing is going to happen. But as you rightly said, people who have seen the Bengali show, maybe they are the ones who think that such a track can happen. But I have absolutely no idea."

He added, "If they feel this particular track is not working, they will change the story. Only time will tell if the speculations about Anuj's death track are true or false."

So far, Gaurav Khanna as well as the makers of Anupamaa haven't yet cleared the speculations.