Are Anupamaa Stars Sagar Parekh & Nishi Saxena DATING Each Other In Real Life? Actress Reveals TRUTH

Anupamaa Update: TV show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles, has consistently remained the top-rated daily soap across channels. Its storyline has garnered immense love from viewers since its inception, making it a consistent TRP topper. The on-screen pairing of Anupama and Anuj has become the favorite couple of telly town.

The cast of Anupamaa also includes Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, and others.

ARE SAGAR PAREKH AND NISHI SAXENA IN A RELATIONSHIP?

Last year, the show witnessed the heartbreaking demise of Samar, leaving both fans and actors deeply affected. Sagar Parekh portrayed the role of Samar, and his passing was a difficult moment for everyone involved. Particularly saddening was the storyline involving Dimpy, who was pregnant with Samar's child.

Nishi Saxena, who plays Dimpy, received praise for her portrayal in the show. She and Sagar Parekh formed a perfect on-screen pairing as Dimpy and Samar and shared a strong bond off-screen as well. Often seen hanging out together and sharing adorable pictures and reels, many fans speculated that the duo is dating each other in real life. However, in an interview, the actress opened up about their linkup and clarified that they are not dating but are very close friends. Yes, you read that right!

NISHI SAXENA BREAKS SILENCE ON DATING RUMOURS WITH SAGAR PAREKH

Nishi emphasized that she can confide in Sagar about anything, laugh and cry in front of him, but their relationship is purely friendship. She mentioned that their friendship began even before Anupamaa but grew stronger while working together on the show.