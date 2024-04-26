Anupamaa TWIST: After Muskan Bamne, Madalsa Sharma To QUIT Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna Star Plus Show?

Anupamaa Twist: Rupali Ganguly's hit show has managed to capture the attention of the viewers with its interesting episodes. At a time when many shows have failed to cross the 2-TVR mark due to intense competition with IPL 2024, Anupamaa has been able to generate a decent viewership.

Interestingly, Anupamaa and Jhanak are the only two shows that have managed to cross the 2-TVR mark across all the channels. Both shows air on Star Plus. The makers have been adding new twist to keep the audience engaged. After Samar's death track, the creative team introduced Anupama-Anuj's separation, leaving everyone shocked.

While Maya couldn't separate MaAn, misunderstanding and Choti Anu played a big role in their split. The setting of the show has changed to America. Anu is living far away from Anuj but somehow their paths crossed once again.