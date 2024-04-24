Anupamaa Star Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence On Anuj Kapadia Exit & Death Reports: A Lot Of…

Anupamaa Update: Since its premiere in 2020, Rajan Shahi's production venture Anupamaa has been continuously winning hearts. Featuring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as the main protagonists Anupama and Anuj Kapadia respectively, the show has been regularly topping the TRP charts and fans have been loving the ongoing twists and turns.

ANUPAMAA CURRENT TRACK

As per the ongoing America track, Anupamaa is currently busy with a cooking competition and she has participated in it to save Yashdeep's restaurant. On the other hand, Shruti has announced her wedding with Anuj Kapadia leaving Aadya elated.

In a shocking turn of events, Shruti recently got shot and is fighting for her life in hospital. On the other hand, Anupamaa, Aadya, and Anuj are praying for her recovery. Amid all this, the recent reports of Gaurav Khanna's exit and Anuj Kapadia's death reports left everyone in disbelief.

