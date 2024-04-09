Anupamaa Twist: After Samar, Makers Planning To Kill Anuj To Boost TRPs? Will Gaurav Khanna EXIT?

Anupamaa Update: Rajan Shahi's production Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles, has consistently maintained its status as the highest-rated daily soap across channels. Since its inception, its storyline has garnered immense adoration from viewers, establishing it as a consistent leader in TRP ratings. The on-screen chemistry between Anupama and Anuj has captivated audiences, solidifying their status as a beloved couple in the television industry.

The ensemble cast of Anupamaa also includes Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, and others.

ANUPAMAA TWIST: ANUJ KAPADIA TO DIE SOON?

On a regular basis, Anupamaa makers introduce new twists and turns to make the show more interesting and entertaining for the loyal viewers.Several months back, the top-rated family drama took a substantial jump with a five-year leap, marking a significant shift in the storyline. Anupama embarked on her much-awaited journey to the United States to pursue her dreams. However, she also found Anuj and Aadya (Choti Anu) there with his fiance Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal).

Amid all this, it looks like the creative team is planning to give the biggest shock to the MaAn. We're saying so because the latest buzz suggest that Anuj Kapadia might die in the upcoming track. Yes, you read that right!

For the uninitiated, Anupamaa is the Hindi adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali show named Sreemoyee. In the original show, Sreemoyee's second husband Rohit Sen passed away after marrying her. According to a Tellyexpress report, Anupamaa makers are thinking about going the Sreemoyee way to boost the ratings. Yes, you read that right!

WILL GAURAV KHANNA EXIT ANUPAMAA AFTER ANUJ'S RUMOURED DEATH?

The report states that Anuj might breath his last leaving Anupama and Aadya alone. However, it is not yet confirmed. Wondering whether Gaurav Khanna will quit Anupamaa after Anuj's alleged death or the makers will introduce another twist to retain him? Well, only time will tell as an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

Keep watching this space for more updates!