Anupamaa TWIST: Not Gaurav Khanna, This Anupama Star To QUIT Rupali Ganguly's Serial? Here's What We Know

Anupamaa Twist: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's sizzling chemistry in Star Plus' hit show captured the attention of the viewers. When the makers introduced the separation track, the audience expressed their displeasure over their split as MaAn have always supported each other. While Maya couldn't separate them, misunderstandings and Choti Anu played a role in their relationship.

ANUPAMAA NEW EPISODE UPDATE: WILL ANUJ-SHRUTI GET MARRIED?

TV buffs have been eagerly waiting for MaAn's reunion ever since they called it quits. In a shocking development, the creative team separated them and introduced the America track. Anupama and Anuj are living separately after getting divorced. All eyes are on Shruti and Anuj's wedding track as the duo is about to get married.

While Aadya hates Anupama, Anuj is still confused about his feelings for his ex wife. Aurra Bhatnagar, Sukriti Kandpal and Vaquar Shaikh's entry in Anupamaa has spiced up the drama.

