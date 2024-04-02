Anupamaa TWIST: When Will Anupama-Anuj Reunite? Gaurav Khanna Spills The Beans On MaAn Reunion

Anupamaa twist: Ardent viewers of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show have been eagerly waiting for MaAn's reunion ever since the America track was introduced. Adding a new twist in tale, the makers took a time jump and moved the story to the USA.

After witnessing a dip post Samar's death track, the creative team bounced back in style with MaAn's separation. The couple parted ways due to a misunderstanding following which Anuj Kapadia and Choti Anu left India. Anupama also migrated to the USA and started her new journey post the separation.

When will Anupama and Anuj reunite? This is the question on everyone's mind.