Anupamaa TWIST: Will Anuj Kapadia Die In Car Accident? Will Gaurav Khanna LEAVE Rupali Ganguly Show?

Anupamaa twist: Will Anuj Kapadia die in Anupamaa serial? Fans have been wondering the same ever since the rumours about his death surfaced on the internet.

Advertisement

Gossip mills suggested that Anuj Kapadia would die in a car accident, leaving his daughter Aadya all alone. However, there's no truth to the rumours as the character will continue to be an integral part of the hit show, which airs on Star Plus.

Advertisement