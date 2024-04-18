Anupamaa Twist: Will Anupama STOP Anuj-Shruti Wedding In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show?

Anupamaa twist: Will Anupama stop Anuj and Shruti's wedding? Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update related to the serial ever since it was revealed that the two might get married.

Aurra Bhatnagar, who plays the role of Aadya, dropped hints about Anuj and Shruti's wedding in Anupamaa. She said that she shot for special sequences, making the fans wonder if Anupama and Anuj will part ways forever.

