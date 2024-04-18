Anupamaa Twist | Will Yashdeep EXIT Rupali Ganguly’s Show Soon? Vaquar Shaikh REACTS: There Are Times…

Anupamaa Update: Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as leads, Rajan Shahi-produced Anupamaa continues its reign as the highest-rated daily soap across all channels. Since its inception, its storyline has captivated audiences, consistently securing top TRP ratings. The on-screen chemistry between Anupama and Anuj has enchanted viewers, solidifying their status as a beloved couple in the television landscape.

The ensemble cast of Anupamaa also features Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, and others.

AFTER GAURAV KHANNA, RUMOURS OF YASHDEEP'S EXIT LEAVES FANS SURPRISED

To keep Anupamaa engaging and entertaining for its devoted fanbase, the creators frequently introduce surprising twists and turns, such as Samar's death and MaAn's separation. Amidst all this, recent reports hint at yet another unexpected development in the storyline with Anuj Kapadia's death. Yes, you read that right!

It appears that the creative team is contemplating a narrative similar to that of Sreemoyee, which could potentially lead to Gaurav Khanna's departure from Anupamaa. While the makers are yet to react to the same, the rumours about Yashdeep's exit from the top-rated show are currently going on.

In the storyline, Yashdeep's restaurant Spice N Chutney has shut down. Since he's not seen much in Anupamaa, fans are wondering if he's left the show.

VAQUAR SHAIKH AKA YASHDEEP NOT LEAVING ANUPAMAA

Vaquar Shaikh, who plays Yashdeep in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer family drama, has opened up about the same in a recent interview and dimissed the rumours about his exit.

Reacting to reports, Vaquar Shaikh told Bollywood Life, "I am not going anywhere. Absolutely not. I have been constantly there. Since the day I joined Anupamaa, I have been part of all the episodes. There are times when the story or an episode is such due to which maybe I would have not been a part of a particular episode. But even in that episode, I am sure a small scene of mine would definitely be there. I am shooting for Anupamaa."

Keep watching this space for more updates!