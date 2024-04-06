Are Kushal Tandon-Shivangi Joshi DATING? Barsatein Co-star Shares Secret From Set

Kushal Tandon Shivangi Joshi relationship rumour: Barsatein ended in February 2024 but the buzz surrounding the show is not over. The romantic drama starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi remained in the headlines throughout its stint on the small screen.

Kushal and Shivangi have remained in the headlines after rumours about their relationship surfaced on the internet. While the two celebrities have refrained from commenting on the conjecture, gossip mills suggest that they are dating each other.

