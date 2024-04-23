Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Sangeet: Rashami, Paras, Mahira & Other Bigg Boss 13 Stars Attend - PICS & VIDEOS

Arti Singh Sangeet Ceremony: Television star Arti Singh is gearing up to tie the knot with her partner, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25. Pre-wedding festivities have commenced with great fervor, and tonight (April 230, the couple's sangeet ceremony was held amidst loved ones, resulting in several photos and videos going viral on social media.

Advertisement

ARTI SINGH POSES WITH FIANCE DIPAK CHAUHAN AT SANGEET CEREMONY

At the sangeet ceremony, the soon-to-be bride, Arti Singh was seen posing with her fiance Dipak, and other family members, including brother Krushna Abhishek. Take a look at the videos here:

Advertisement