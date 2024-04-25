Arti Singh Wedding: Groom Dipak Chauhan’s First Look Out As He Reaches Venue With Baraat - VIRAL VIDEOS

Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding Video: TV star Arti Singh, best known for her stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13, is set to embark on a new chapter as a married woman. Set to wed Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan, Arti Singh will exchange vows today (April 25, 2024), at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

ARTI SINGH WEDDING: GROOM DIPAK CHAUHAN ARRIVES WITH BARAAT

As the D-Day is here, the couple's wedding festivities has started as dulhe-raja Dipak Chauhan was seen arriving at the wedding venue with his baraat. His first look as groom is finally out as several videos are currently doing the rounds on the social media in which he is seen beaming with joy, dressed in a cream colour shwerwani set and sitting on a horse.

In a video, other baraatis are seen dancing and enjoying. In another video, Dipak is seen getting down as he reaches the venue. Take a look at the viral videos:

