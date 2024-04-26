Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding: Kashmera Gets Emotional As The Bride Walks Down The Aisle On D-Day; WATCH

Kashmera Shah Gets Emotional At Arti Singh's Wedding: Arti Singh is now married to Dipak Chauhan. The lovebirds tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai and their wedding was a starry affair with several celebs from the telly world marking their presence. Several videos and pics have been doing the rounds on social media giving a glimpse of Arti's fairytale wedding.

Among all the videos, we have got our hands on an emotional video of Kashmera Shah from Arti's wedding celebrations. The video featured bride Arti walking down the aisle dressed in a red lehenga with heavy golden embroidery. While she started the walk with her brother Krushna Abhishek, she was later seen walking alone towards her groom Dipak who appeared to be in awe of his new bride's beauty.

On the other hand, Kashmera Shah was seen getting emotional as she watched Arti walk down the aisle on her big day. Dressed in a stunning white outfit, Kashmera was finding it hard to control her tears watching the stunning bride on her big day. This clearly spoke volumes about the beautiful bond between Kashmera and Arti.

