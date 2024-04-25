Arti Singh Husband Name: Who Is Dipak Chauhan? All You Need To Know About Mumbai-Based Businessman

Arti Singh Husband Name: Television star Arti Singh is gearing up to exchange vows with businessman Dipak Chauhan. Their wedding ceremony is scheduled for today (April 25, 2024), at the ISKCON temple, with esteemed guests including her brother, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, his wife Kashmera Shah, and her uncle Govinda. While anticipation runs high among fans for their union, they're curious to know more about Dipak Chauhan.

HOW ARTI SINGH MET DIPAK CHAUHAN? CHECK FIRST MEETING DEETS

In an interview with Times Now, Arti Singh disclosed that they met each other in an arranged marriage setup by Dipak's aunt. Singh admitted to rejecting previous matchmaking attempts but agreed to meet Dipak out of curiosity. Their initial encounter blossomed into a deeper connection, leading to their impending nuptials.

Arti revealed that despite meeting several potential suitors in the past, none resonated with her until Dipak entered her life, displaying genuine interest and making significant efforts. Notably, he relocated from Navi Mumbai to Andheri to be closer to the Bigg Boss 13 star.

