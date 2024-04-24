Arti Singh Sangeet: Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah Lock Lips At Actress’ Pre-Wedding Festivities; WATCH

Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah Lip Lock Video: Arti Singh is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, the diva is all set to walk down the isle tomorrow and the pics from her pre-wedding festivities are going viral on social media. To note, it is an arranged marriage for Arti Singh and her haldi and sangeet ceremonies were a starry affair. While the bride to be was seen enjoying the ceremonies to the fullest with beau Dipak Chauhan, it is her brother Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah who have been stealing the light.

From making heads turn with their style sense to giving sizzling performances during the ceremonies, Kashmera and Krushna have clearly emerged as the life of the festivities. And now, the couple is making headlines as a new video of them is breaking the internet from Arti's Sangeet ceremony.

In the video, Kashmera looked stunning in her blingy thigh high slit outfit with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline which she had paired with a high pony. On the other hand, Krushna looked dapper in his black outfit. The couple was posing happily for the paps and were even seen locking lips at the red carpet for the fans.

