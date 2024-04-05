Arti Singh Wedding Date: Bigg Boss 13 Star Announces Marriage With Businessman Dipak Chauhan - DEETS

Arti Singh Wedding Date Announced: Actress Arti Singh has officially revealed her wedding plans with businessman Dipak Chauhan, set to take place on April 25 in Mumbai. She exclusively shared insights into their upcoming nuptials and provided details about her relationship with Dipak.

Arti Singh disclosed that the wedding festivities will be hosted in Mumbai, encompassing traditional pre-wedding rituals such as mehendi and haldi ceremonies. She shared that she and Dipak were introduced through private matchmakers, underscoring that theirs is an arranged marriage. Reflecting on their journey, Arti mentioned a phase of courtship where they dedicated time to understanding each other better before making a commitment.

