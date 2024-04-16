Arti Singh Wedding: Did You Know Kashmera Shah Wanted Actress To Marry Sidharth Shukla? Here’s What Happened

Arti Singh Wedding: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, the actress is all set to tie the knot this month and she can't keep calm about it. For the uninitiated, it is an arranged marriage for Arti who got engaged with beau Dipak Chauhan. And now, the couple is set to tie the knot on April 25.

The wedding preparations are going in full swing and it is reported that Govinda as also expected to grace the wedding. As the countdown for Arti's big day has begun, did you know her sister in law Kashmera Shah wanted her to get married to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla? Yes! This happened during Bigg Boss 13 when Kashmera Shah had entered the show to support Arti Singh during the family week.

