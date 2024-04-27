Arti Singh Wedding: Krushna's Wife Kashmera Shah Ends Feud With Govinda, Touches His Feet But He Doesn't...

Arti Singh wedding: Bollywood star Govinda graced the wedding celebrations of his niece Arti Singh, marking an end of his eight-year long feud with Krushna Abhishek and his family. Chi Chi Mama arrived in style at the wedding venue, happily posing for the paparazzi. He greeted the guests and extended his warm wishes to the newly married couple. Govinda's sweet gesture made headlines as he blessed Arti and her husband Dipak Chauhan, expressing his happiness while interacting with the shutterbugs.

Advertisement

Arti Singh tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan in a grand wedding on Thursday (April 25). Several celebs including Kapil Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh attended the wedding celebrations in Mumbai.

While telly stars made waves with their sartorial choices, it was Govinda's unexpected appearance that became the talk of the town. The Hero No.1 actor arrived at the wedding celebrations, dressed in a black outfit and smile while posing for the photographers.

Advertisement