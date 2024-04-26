Arti Singh Wedding | Rashami Desai Gives It Back To Haters Who Bodyshamed Her: People Don’t Realise…

Rashami Desai Reply To Trolls: Television sensation Rashami Desai, best known for her stints in Uttaran and Bigg Boss 13, consistently finds herself at the center of attention. Whether it's her personal life, her appearances on reality shows, or her love life, she remains a hot topic in the media. Recently, her presence at Arti Singh's wedding once again drew focus.

Advertisement

WHY RASHAMI DESAI GOT TROLLED FOR APPEARANCE AT ARTI SINGH'S WEDDING?

Despite looking stunning, Rashami Desai became the target of online trolls who resorted to fat-shaming. In response, the actress gracefully addressed the criticism in a recent interview and gave it back to the haters strongly

For those who are unaware, Arti Singh's wedding took place yesterday (April 25, 2024) in Mumbai, attended by a host of television personalities including Tina Dutta, Vishal Singh, Ankit Gupta, and Priyanka Chaudhary. Rashami Desai was among the guests who graced the wedding festivities, adorned in a traditional lehenga.

Advertisement