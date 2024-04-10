Atal Show: Neha Joshi, Ashutosh Kulkarni Visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Before Ram Navami 2024- VIRAL PICS

Ram Navami, a key festival honoring Lord Rama's birth, sees its most grand observance in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the deity's birthplace. This year, Ayodhya's celebrations are especially significant, coinciding with the inauguration of the majestic Ram Mandir, a site of faith, devotion, and architectural beauty. In this vibrant context, &TV's "Atal" lead actors, Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni, portraying Krishna Devi Vajpayee and Krishan Bihari Vajpayee, respectively, embarked on their inaugural visit to Ayodhya. Their journey was not only a spiritual expedition but also an opportunity to immerse themselves in the city's festive atmosphere ahead of Ram Navami.



Advertisement

Neha Joshi shared her emotional visit, stating, "Visiting Ram Mandir was a dream realized. The moment I saw Ram Lalla's divine idol, I was moved to tears, overwhelmed by a profound sense of peace. It felt surreal. Offering prayers at this holy site, I wished for our show's success and the well-being of my loved ones. The chants of 'Jai Shri Ram’ and the warmth from devotees who recognized us from our show added to this unforgettable experience."

Advertisement