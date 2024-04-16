Bade Achhe 2's Pranav Misshra's Amazing Transition From The Kerala Story To Swaraj: Anti-Hero To Unsung Hero

Pranav Misshra caught the eye of the audience with his role in the hit TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor gave another impressive performance, on the big screen this time, as he made his Bollywood Blockbuster Debut with "The Kerala Story"

last year, portraying the anti-hero showcasing his brilliant acting prowess. He also showed a completely opposite side as he played an unsung hero in the Doordarshan series Swaraaj. What makes it interesting is that the actor shot for his anti hero as well as the hero role simultaneously

Post wrapping up Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Pranav started shooting for The Kerala Story at the same time which happen to become a 300 crore blockbuster, he also shot for Swaraj, potraying the unsung hero Azimullah Khan. "Both the projects were shot simultaneously. It was like shooting for two diametrically opposite roles," he says.

