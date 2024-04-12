TRP REPORT Week 14: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Or Ghum Hai- Which Show Topped Charts

TRP of Hindi serials: The BARC TRP ratings for week 14 will be released a day late on Friday (April 12). The TRP ratings of Hindi shows were unveiled late on account of Eid 2024 holiday. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, Shiv Shakti have witnessed a drop in numbers due to competition from Indian Premiere League 2024.

IPL 2024 AFFECTS HINDI TV SERIALS LIKE ANUPAMAA

IPL 2024 has impacted the viewership of several Hindi shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Parineetii, Pandya Store, Udaariyaan. The cricket league has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it was launched.

