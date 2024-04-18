TRP Report Week 15: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi DROP. Top 10 Shows List

TRP of Hindi serials: The BARC TRP ratings for week 15 have been released on Thursday (April 18). The week didn't bring cheer for the Indian daily soaps. Anupamaa remained stable while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Teri Meri Dooriyaann, Mangal Lakshmi fell. Wondering which show topped the TRP charts?

Shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin suffered a fall in the numbers due to intense competition from IPL 2024. Indian Premiere League 2024 has affected the ratings of all the shows. Many early evening shows like Udaariyaan, Pandya Store, Parineeti, Suhaagan have failed to garner decent numbers because of clash with the IPL 2024 matches.

