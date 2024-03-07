TRP Report Week 9: Mangal Lakshmi Opens Well, Yeh Rishta-Ghum Hai Fail To Beat Anupamaa. Top 10 Shows List

TRP of Hindi serials: Hey folks! We are back with yet spicy edition of TRP Report. The BARC TRP ratings for week 9 have been released. Wondering which show topped the TRP charts? Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- which daily soap managed to garner the top spot?

Advertisement

If you have these questions in mind, you have come at the right place. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session. Read on to learn more about the top ten shows of the week.

Advertisement

CHANNEL WAR

As usual, Star Plus dominated the ratings game with the maximum daily soaps in the list of top ten shows. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Pandya Store, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Jhanak and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai performed well in the current week.

Colors TV's Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyaag Tandav and Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also featured in the list. No shows from Zee TV or Sony Entertainment Television could secure a spot in the top Hindi serials list.

Advertisement

MANGAL LAKSHMI FIRST WEEK TRP

Colors channel's newly launched show Mangal Lakshmi has managed to create ripples on the small screen, generating a good response. While the show opened up with 1.8 TVR on Tuesday (February 27), it raked in an average rating of 1.6 for the entire week.