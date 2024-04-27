Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai Fame Saumya Tandon Admitted To Hospital, ......life is not always happy

Saumya Tandon Is Admitted To Hospital: Saturday brings bad news for the fans of Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai fame actress Saumya Tandon. The actress shared a post of herself on Instagram undergoing treatment at hospital. After the post has been made, several of her fans and well wishers sent her warm wishes for the speedy recovery.

Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai Fame Saumya Tandon's Latest Instagram Post

Saumya Tandon shared a post of herself from the hospital lying in bed while one of her hands could be seen having channel. The second picture shows the equipments of the hospital room revealing the severity of her. In the last picture, Saumya shared a picture of iPad where she apparently was watching a television series. Sharing the picture, Saumya wrote, "Pictures are not always pretty and life is not always happy. Recovering and will emerge fit soon. Thanks for your wishes in advance."

