Bhagya Lakshmi Heroine Aishwarya Khare Gifts Herself A Solo Trip On Her Birthday - VIRAL PICS

Aishwarya Khare Birthday Trip: Aishwarya Khare (Lakshmi) and Rohit Suchanti (Rishi), popularly known as #RishMi from the show Bhagya Lakshmi, have captured the hearts of the audience and become household names. In the recent episodes, viewers got to watch how Lakshmi has decided to move to Mumbai with Parvati (Trisha Sarda) and ends up reaching the Oberoi house to meet Rohan (Shreyansh Kaurav).

However, Malishka ends up seeing her and is shocked to know that she is alive. While Lakshmi's life is about to turn upside down, Aishwarya on the other hand, celebrated her birthday by gifting herself a solo trip.

AISHWARYA KHARE BIRTHDAY GIFT: SOLO TRIP TO EAST AFRICA

To take a break from the hectic shoot schedule, Aishwarya recently went on a solo trip to Seychelles, east Africa, to celebrate her birthday. Seychelles is an island country in the Indian Ocean and has always been on her bucket list. She is someone who loves taking solo trips as she believes it is one-of-a-kind and a very rejuvenating experience. Connecting with the local people, trying their native cuisines, and indulging in nature are the things she enjoys thoroughly on her vacation.

