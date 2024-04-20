Bhagya Lakshmi Star Maera Mishra To Get ENGAGED To Beau Rajul Yadav, Her Dreamy Proposal Will Make You Go Aww

Bhagya Laskmi Star Maera Mishra Engagement: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Maera Mishra has all the reasons to be on cloud nine, both personally and professionally. The ex-Splitsvilla contestant recently opened up on her personal life and shared exciting details about her engagement with beau Rajul Singh Yadav, dreamy proposal, wedding plans and more. The actress essays the role of Malishka in the popular daily soap.

Maera Mishra, who has been dating the Delhi-based Dermatologist Rajul Yadav since a year now, is all set to take their relationship to the next level.

During a conversation to a portal, the actress revealed that they are getting engaged on 25th April 2024 in Delhi. Sharing her excitement, Maera said -

"I am extremely excited. The engagement is on April 25, 2024, in Delhi. Along with excitement, there's nervousness as well. It is not like a sequence from daily soap, it is happening in real life. There's a lot of difference between reels and real-life events. I want to put my best foot forward and impress his family, as I'll be meeting everyone for the first time. I am also excited because there's a lot of entertainment planned. Looking forward to the big day."

Bhagya Lakshmi Star Maera Shares Her Dreamy Propsal Video & Wedding Plans

During the conversation, Maera also talked about the magical proposal. She revealed that Rajul proposed to her on Valentine's Day this year.

"It was very random. He proposed to me when he was in Mumbai, this Valentine's Day. I wanted to take the next step in the relationship, as we'd already spent a year with each other. I was hoping for the same. After spending time with him on Valentine's Day, I told him that as that special day passed by, I hoped that he'd pop the big question. Even when I told him that, he acted innocent and told me that he was sorry for letting me down and not figuring it out my feelings on his own," she said.

"After a while, he stood up, removed a box of ring, and knelt to propose. He said, 'How can I let you down?' I was flabbergasted and was surprised. I took a while to grasp what just happened. He was like, 'Arey at least say yes' and then I accepted the proposal. I want to add that no matter how much you're prepared for this day, if it's a surprise, you will be surprised and wouldn't know how to react and that's what happened with me," she added. Aww... Isn't that romantic?

The actress further revealed that they are all set to tie the knot next year.

When she was asked whether her past bad experience in love made her skeptical to get into another relationship, she replied -

"No. I had only one bad experience, and that didn't matter because everybody is not the same. It has been four to five years; back then, I was very young, everybody was young. I was 21, and that doesn't even count. I am not a person to judge others with my past experiences. It was just that I didn't have any time for a passing relationship. I wanted a solid, commitment-based relationship, and that's what I received in Rajul's case; I realized that he is also very serious about the bond, and that's when we decided to take the relationship forward."

Here's wishing heartiest congratulations to Maera Mishra on her big day!