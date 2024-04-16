Bhagya Lakshmi Star Aishwarya Khare Helps Her Onscreen Daughter Trisha With Studies On Sets

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the past 2 years with lots of twists and turns in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). In the recent episodes, the viewers got to see how Parvati (Trisha Sarda) has been kidnapped by Ranjeet (Adnan Khan) so that he can blackmail Lakshmi to marry him. However, as soon as Rishi gets to know about this, he reaches Gurdaspur to save Parvati. While Rishi saves Parvati from Ranjeet and his goons, Parvati asks him to help her save her mother - Lakshmi.

Baby Trisha has impressed the audience with her excellent performance on the show but what is more impressive is how she is managing her studies along with her shoot. Aishwarya who plays her on-screen mother, has formed a great bond with the child actor and loves to take up her studies during their break. While most of the actors prefer to rest during this time, Aishwarya ensures she helps Trisha with her homework.

