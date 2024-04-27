Bigg Boss 17 Star Mannara Chopra Gets Shoutout From Priyanka Chopra & The Reason Will Melt Your Hearts

Mannara Chopra, a name that resonates with talent and charisma in the Indian film industry, has recently been honored as one of the Most Influential Young Indians by GQ magazine. This prestigious award shines a light on young individuals who have shown exceptional impact in their domains. Following in the footsteps of her celebrated sister, Priyanka Chopra, Mannara's achievement has not only brought pride to her family but also to her legion of fans.



Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra, an international icon herself, took to Instagram to express her joy and pride in Mannara's accomplishment. She celebrated this moment by sharing Mannara's post on her story, accompanied by congratulatory words, “Congratulations @memannara 😍🥂”. This gesture of sisterly love was warmly reciprocated by Mannara, who thanked Priyanka and shared her anticipation for a celebratory reunion, highlighting the deep bond the sisters share.