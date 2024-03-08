Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Praises Nitanshi Goel's Outstanding Work in 'Laapataa Ladies'

At the tender age of her career, Nitanshi Goel, an award-winning Indian teen actress and social media influencer, has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with. With an impressive following of 10 Million on Instagram, she has become the youngest Indian actress to achieve such a massive social media presence. She has excelled with her performances in movies and web shows like MS Dhoni, Indu Sarkar, Inside Edge 2, Posham Pa, and many more.

Nitanshi's recent cinematic endeavor, 'Laapataa Ladies,' directed by Kiran Rao, has left audiences spellbound with her extraordinary portrayal. The film, produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Despande, revolves around the accidental swap of two newlywed brides during a train journey to their respective homelands.

In 'Laapataa Ladies,' Nitanshi Goel brings her A-game to the screen with her role as Phool Kumari. Her performance as a rural woman is both raw and immaculate, resonating with audiences who appreciate authenticity in storytelling. Phool Kumari has become a beloved character, and Nitanshi's ability to breathe life into her roles has solidified her reputation as a promising actress in the industry.

