Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Name: Imlie LEAD Sai Ketan Rao To Participate In Salman Khan's Show? What We Know

Bigg Boss OTT 3 first contestant: It's difficult to keep calm as Salman Khan's hit reality show is all set to launch next month. Last season turned out to be a blockbuster as it broke all the records. Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav's show emerged as a success.

Creating history, Bigg Boss OTT 2 crowned a wildcard contestant as the winner for the first time in the history of the show. Elvish Yadav, who entered the BB house as a wildcard, became the first celebrity to win the reality show even after joining midway.

Gossip mills have been buzzing with the rumours that Bigg Boss OTT season 3 will premiere on JioCinema from May 15, 2024. Although the production house and OTT platform have remained tight-lipped about the development, there are strong mumours that the show is launching next month.

If the recent buzz is to be believed, the makers have approached a popular TV star for the new season. We are talking about Sai Ketan Rao. Speculations are rife that the Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actor might participate in BB OTT 3.

The TV hunk has denied the conjecture about his participation in Salman Khan's reality show. Sai, while interacting with a portal, spoke about the rumour over him being a part of BB. The small screen heartthrob confirmed that he has been approached for the show but he is not keen on doing it.

Sai maintained that he was offered shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 but he is not accepting the offer as he is currently busy with Imlie. He told India Forums that he might do an adventurous show like Khatron Ke Khiladi in the future.

SHEHZADA DHAMI IN BIGG BOSS OTT 3?

Interestingly, the likes of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Dhami have also been approached for BB OTT 2. The two celebrities have remained in the headlines ever since they were fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Rajan Shahi issued a statement to announce the departure of the two actors from the serial. He accused Shehzada and Pratiksha of 'unprofessionalism', stating that the production house had to take a firm stand against the duo.