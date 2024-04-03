Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List: THIS TV Star To Join Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe In The Show?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List: Concluding its longest-ever grand finale in January, Bigg Boss Season 17, hosted by Salman Khan, ended after enthralling audiences for three months. After a roller-coaster ride filled with twists and turns, Munawar Faruqui claimed the title of winner, with Abhishek Kumar securing the position of first runner-up in the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale.

Since then, there have been constant speculations about Bigg Boss OTT 3 and fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere. Last year, Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on Jio Cinema in June and the third season of the controversial show is expected to start around the same this year. So far, not much details are out regarding BB OTT 3 but several popular names are rumoured to be in talks with the makers.

BIGG BOSS OTT 3 TENTATIVE CONTESTANTS LIST

Initially, reports suggested that Bigg Boss 17 fame Vicky Jain might participate in the show. Soon after, he denied the same. Later, it was reported that the team has reached out to celebs like Dalljiet Kaur, Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Both of them were thrown out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai due to their unprofessional conduct, sparking a significant controversy.

The actors have yet to comment on the matter, leaving room for the possibility that they may address it in the reality show. Now, the latest update states that TV star Arhaan Behll has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Yes, you read that right!

WILL ARHAAN BEHLL PARTICIPATE IN BIGG BOSS OTT 3?

According to a Telly Chakkar report, Arhaan Behll, known for his role in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, has been approached for Salman Khan's show. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Interestingly, Arhaan has been approached for Bigg Boss previously, but arrangements fell through. This time, however, it's reported that he might be participating in the show.

